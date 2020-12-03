TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $468,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Aramark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 670,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Aramark by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aramark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aramark by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.