TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $422,000 Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Seneca Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 106.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 43.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of SENEA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

