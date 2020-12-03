TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 81,550 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $51.99 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

