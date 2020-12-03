TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 247,200 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,275,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Infosys by 1,377.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 536,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

