TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $373,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

