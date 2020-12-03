TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,921 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.36. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

