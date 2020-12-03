TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,000 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

