TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $53.09 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $888.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. Research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,588 shares of company stock worth $2,415,750. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

