TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 87,105 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

NASDAQ HDS opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.