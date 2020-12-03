TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after buying an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 256,032 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of BG opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

