TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $570,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in UGI by 292.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of UGI by 271.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

