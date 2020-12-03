TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.68. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

