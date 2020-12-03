TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $548,000 in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $5,235,000.

OTCMKTS CMLFU opened at $10.70 on Thursday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

