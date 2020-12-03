TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $443,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autoliv by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after buying an additional 877,575 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Autoliv by 11.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. LFL Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 0.3% during the second quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 343,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of ALV opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

