TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $430,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,036.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

LBTYA stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $677,092.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520,801 shares of company stock worth $33,936,534. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

