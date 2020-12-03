TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

