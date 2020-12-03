TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 331.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

UA stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

