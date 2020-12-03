TD Asset Management Inc. Has $591,000 Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,978,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $23,802,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 629,014 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after acquiring an additional 625,566 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.