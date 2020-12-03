TD Asset Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,575 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,811,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONE opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

