TD Asset Management Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 31.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1,193.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

