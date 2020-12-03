TD Asset Management Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

