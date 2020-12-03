TD Asset Management Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 59.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 2.66. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

