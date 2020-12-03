TD Asset Management Inc. Has $488,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 222,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,061.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $574,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,454 shares of company stock worth $2,863,302 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $84.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

