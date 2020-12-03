TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 337.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VEREIT by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,776,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NYSE VER opened at $7.23 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.