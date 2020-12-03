TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 78.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of NFG opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $47.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.