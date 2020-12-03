TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $141,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

