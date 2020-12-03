TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,323,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,751,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

