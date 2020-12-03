TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,040 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

