TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

