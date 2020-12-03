TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,410 Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $221.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.50. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $247.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.00.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

