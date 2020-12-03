TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,277 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in UGI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in UGI by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $45.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

