TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,949 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after buying an additional 4,687,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 361.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 351,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $298,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,526,193.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Dynatrace stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

