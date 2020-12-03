TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after buying an additional 293,134 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,748,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lear by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after buying an additional 208,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

