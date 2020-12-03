TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SBSI stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

