TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,472,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 112,744 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in LCI Industries by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

LCII stock opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

