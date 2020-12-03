TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,600 Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 190.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $639,867.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,876 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $74.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

