TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,728 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,970,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:NNN opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.62.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

