TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 118,696 Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,696 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

