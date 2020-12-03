TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,239 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.05.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.
In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.