TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,300 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of WHD opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

