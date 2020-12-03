TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,650 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 739,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Under Armour by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

