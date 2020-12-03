TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,114 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Equity Bancshares worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 504.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $300.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

