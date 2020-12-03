Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4,336.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $813.13 million, a P/E ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.