Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 271.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Syneos Health by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $129,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,154.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,773,813 shares of company stock valued at $223,685,310. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

