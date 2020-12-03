Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.34% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

