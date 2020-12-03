SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of SunPower worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SunPower by 1,368.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $143,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.04 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

