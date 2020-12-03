State Street Corp Has $68.59 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,845,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $68,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 789,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 579,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,752,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.