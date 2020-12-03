Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.13% of Smartsheet worth $67,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $585,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $1,389,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

