Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell Sells 20,000 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $199,805.13.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

