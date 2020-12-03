Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,007 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLUU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.